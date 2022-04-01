REHOBOTH Del. - April showers bring may flowers and with COVID-19 restrictions ending, an April fundraiser can finally help fund the flowers Rehoboth in Bloom plants each May.
4th time's a charm for the Oldies Dance. It's Rehoboth in Bloom's only fundraiser of the year but it has been canceled every time it was scheduled so far.
Organization founder Cindy Lovett is confident the dance will finally come to fruition this year with restrictions lifted.
It will be held April 29th from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
Lovett says there will be a DJ and silent auction with items like old time Rehoboth stretch canvas, baskets and Rehoboth in Bloom tote bags. She says there is no dress code, but disco clothes are welcome.
"The bloom crew is making homemade desserts and there will be beer and wine for a donation and water and coffee and all those kinds of things, so what we're suggesting is that you go downtown and dine and then come on over and dance," Lovett says. "Sky DJ is one of the best DJs around and he's going to be playing 60's and 70's music."
Lovett says the Oldies Dance will help pay for ongoing and future projects to plant flowers and beautify the city. Tickets cost $25 and include snacks, soft drinks and desserts.
Click here to buy tickets ahead of the event. They will also be sold at the door.