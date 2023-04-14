MILLSBORO, Del. - American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro is holding a fundraiser on Sunday, April 16 for one of its own. Teresa Townsend is battling stage 4 cancer.
Townsend helps the community honor and remember veterans who have fought for their country by coordinating Wreaths Across America in Millsboro during the holidays. Now she's got a fight of her own.
There will be raffles, auctions, live music, a bake sale, and more, all to help cover medical expenses. Becki Settle donated a 2001 Harley Davidson to be raffled. The winner will be selected during the event.
"One of Teresa's wishes was to learn to belly dance, a friend of mine that does that," says American Legion Post 28 Event Coordinator Lisa Schumann. "We reached out and she's been teaching Teresa and she's going to come do a demonstration at 1:45."
Doors open at noon and organizers expect the event will run until 7.
"This day is not about me," says Townsend. "It's about all of them."