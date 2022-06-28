LEWES, Del. - A group of individuals and businesses continue to fund the annual Go Fourth Lewes Fireworks.
Organizers say they were inspired to launch the first show in 2017 after the Fire Marshal ruled that public fireworks displays were not safe on Lewes Beach.
On July 4th in Lewes there will be old-fashioned kid's games, boat parades and the Doo-Dah Parade.
As the event grows, Go Fourth Lewes Fireworks Chair Russ Palmer wants people to be able to see fireworks from the other side of the canal and from the little league park. He says donations make the celebration possible.
"It 's amazing how much everything has gone up like everything else in the world right now, so just locking in on barge and fireworks and EMT and the fire department, it takes at least $75,000 to make this happen every year," Palmer says.
Palmer recommends walking or bicycling in to see the fireworks to make traffic flow easier in and out of Lewes Beach on the Fourth of July.
Click here to donate.