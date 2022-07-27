Groundbreaking on New Milford Police Headquarters Today

MILFORD, Del.- Today Milford Mayor Archie Campbell and other council people gathered across the street from the Police Headquarters to break ground on the cite of the new headquarters.
The project has been in the works for a long 11-years according to council person and Chairperson for the Police Committee Katrina Wilson, "It means that your work, our work, has not been in vein. Even though the starting point didn't start then, it stayed on the burner. There was some delays and there's changing in staff but there was always the need and I am just happy that we were able to fulfill the need."
A Tax referendum in 2021 led to today's ceremony, but was not approved by everyone.
"Those that were against it I would say that soon they will see the importance of getting a new police department but we did do a survey, a city-wide survey, and residents came out and one of the things that came out of the survey was public safety and this is definitely a public safety initiative." said Wilson.
Chief Kenneth Brown tells how this project will make all the difference in the community and for the officers there,
"As you probably can tell from looking at that old building, when an officer comes up and he's parking in the parking lot, if he has a prisoner, he has to walk the prisoner across the parking lot into the building and the building is not set up really for handicap or any of the other safety issues that you would expect in a public building."
Approaching the end of his career, Chief Brown gives his thanks to the community to finish his career on a high note,
"We had overwhelming support when we went to referendum and that means a lot, to know that the public supports us."