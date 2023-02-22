REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Historian Paul Lovett is set to explain how fires once ravaged the city during the latest lecture in his series.
Lovett says fire equipment used to be sent by train from Lewes to fight fires in Rehoboth Beach. He says these fires in the early 1900's helped found the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
The history lecture,"Fires Ravage Rehoboth," takes pace on Thursday, March 9th from 7:15 to 8:30 pm at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel in the Sussex Room.
Call 302-893-9391 to reserve a spot.
$25 tickets help support a diorama project of the city's railroad era.