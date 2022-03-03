DELAWARE - Hundreds of nonprofits throughout the first state are hoping to raise thousands of dollars in just 24 hours. The annual Do More 24 Delaware fundraiser kicks off Thursday, March 3rd at 6 p.m. and runs through Friday, March 4th at 6 p.m.
The Food Bank of Delaware has a $7,500 goal. External Affairs Director Chad Robinson says the money raised will help 114,000 Delawareans struggling with food insecurities.
"It's just an exciting time for folks to be able to give back," Robinson says. "It's always exciting to see how much we raise across our communities for all of our nonprofits, but certainly for this year, the food need still continues to exist in our community."
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says says its $10,000 goal will help pay for scholarships to send under-served youth to their week long Critter Camp summer day camp.
A virtual benefit concert Friday night will be available to anyone who donates 50 dollars or more during the day of giving.
Pathways to Success says anyone who donates to them will get 10 percent off at Rosenfeld's Deli in Rehoboth Beach on Friday and anyone who donates $50 or more gets a $25 SoDel concepts gift card.
Do More 24 has prizes and incentives available to nonprofits participating. Click here to see what this year's campaign has to offer.