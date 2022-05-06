Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Up to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in the New Jersey counties of Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, and Southeastern Burlington. Tidal areas in the Delaware county of Sussex. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong northeast winds will develop Saturday and continue through the beginning of the work week. A prolonged period of elevated tides with multiple rounds of coastal flooding looks likely starting Saturday evening and persisting through Monday. Even if moderate flooding is not observed, minor level flooding will be observed over multiple tidal cycles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 06/01 PM 3.9 -0.8 0.7 None 07/02 AM 5.9 1.2 1.7 None 07/02 PM 5.8 1.2 2.6 None 08/02 AM 7.3 2.7 3.2 Moderate 08/03 PM 6.5 1.8 3.3 Minor Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 06/12 PM 3.8 -0.8 0.8 None 07/12 AM 5.5 0.9 1.5 None 07/01 PM 5.4 0.8 2.5 None 08/01 AM 7.0 2.4 3.1 Moderate 08/02 PM 5.9 1.3 3.0 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 06/12 PM 3.5 -0.5 0.6 None 07/01 AM 5.2 1.2 1.4 None 07/02 PM 5.0 1.0 2.2 None 08/02 AM 6.4 2.4 2.7 Moderate 08/02 PM 5.5 1.5 2.7 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 06/12 PM 4.0 -1.1 0.7 None 07/01 AM 5.9 0.8 1.5 None 07/02 PM 5.6 0.5 2.4 None 08/02 AM 7.4 2.3 3.1 Moderate 08/03 PM 6.3 1.2 3.0 Minor Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 06/01 PM 2.1 -0.4 0.4 None 07/12 AM 3.3 0.8 1.0 None 07/01 PM 3.5 1.0 1.8 Minor 08/01 AM 4.7 2.2 2.5 Moderate 08/02 PM 4.4 1.9 2.7 Minor &&