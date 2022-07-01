LEWES, Del. - A beautification effort is spreading throughout the first town and in a nationwide competition, from Lewes in Bloom to America in Bloom.
Judges from the America in Bloom Competition will be in Lewes in July. They'll be looking at the city gardens, flower, landscaping, environmental efforts and more.
Lewes in Bloom is up against other cities of the same size for the most beautiful city award. Businesses help them compete. Blooming Boutique has helped the organization bloom in competitions like this over the years.
"We can do that with the cooperation of not only the wonderful merchants that we have, but the city owners as well," says Lewes in Bloom Membership Chair Cindy Deemedio. "Make sure their sidewalks are swept and their weeds are pulled and maybe put a flower or two out."
"We've decorated," says Michiko Seto with Blooming Boutique. "All of our stores have pots. They actually helped us. They decorated and helped us with all of our flower pots and getting the right combination of all of our arrangements in front of all of our stores."
Lewes in Bloom has won awards in their population category four times and the overall competition in 2015. The organization says judging takes place in September.