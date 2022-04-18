LEWES, Del. - Digging into spring, an annual tradition in Lewes returns Friday, April 29th.
Lewes in Bloom is inviting the community to bring their own shovels or trowels and baskets or bags to the Tulip Dig.
The event is rain or shine and opens at 8 a.m. Bonnie Mahr with the organization's Board of Advisors says people always arrive early to claim their spots.
"You can have free tulips by digging up the bulbs for next spring and volunteers will be on hand to help with the digging and you can bring your own trowels," Mahr says.
There are plenty of tulips for everyone to dig. Lewes in Bloom planted 26,000 bulbs back in the fall.
