OCEAN VIEW, Md - Line painting work is schedule for several roads in OCean Pines.
Public Works Director Eddie Wells said a contractor hired to do the work could start by the end of this week, weather permitting.
Residents are asked not to park along several roadsides in Ocean Pines this week and next.
The list of streets scheduled for new line painting includes:
- Ocean Parkway
- Cathall Road (the east side of 589, from the Bank of Ocean City to Ocean Parkway)
- St. Martins Lane
- Mumford’s Landing Road
- Yacht Club Drive
- Carrollton Lane
- Central Parke East and West
- Hatteras Street
- Federal Hill
- Fort Sumter South
- Columbia Avenue
- Potomac Avenue