HARRINGTON, Del. - The Bay Country Figure Skating Club is gliding into its first full production since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Local skaters began rehearsing back in February to perform "Under the Sea On Ice."
The show is directed by Centre Ice Rink Skating Director Jerry Santoferrara, and coach Tom Harrison.
"We really want to add lots of pool noodles," says coach Sequoia Bernard. "We're trying to get artsy and craftsy with a lot of DIY projects, but we really want to recreate that "Little Mermaid" scene."
The club traditionally holds a spring ice show to showcase what the skaters have learned each season, but they haven't been able to have a full production since the pandemic began. Harrison and Bernard are helping that two year hiatus thaw out.
"We start with an opening number with the entire cast," Harrison says. "Then we go into group numbers, which come from the Learn to Skate Program, which the rink offers and then we have an adult number."
Skaters from tiny tots to 75-years-old have been practicing to bring your favorite characters to life.
"You can expect to see Ariel, you can expect to see Ursula, lots of different sea creatures and then we've got some older adults, who are going to be some jellyfish," Bernard says.
It takes a sea of other people have to play their parts to.
"The coaches put in endless hours, the parents put in endless hours, the parents volunteer," Harrison says.
Tickets are $10 or free for kids 2 and under. Proceeds go right back into the Bay Country Figure Skating Club to help them keep practicing at the Centre Ice Rink.
"It costs a lot of money to rent this ice surface, so we use our show as a fundraiser to defer some of the costs for our bill," Harrison says.
Bernard says attendance was still light back in December at the rink's Christmas show.
"In order for us to be here and have a lot of local skaters, we kind of need lots of people to come and see us and raise money so that we're able to have different events, like this show, and just be able to have figure skating as an opportunity for people in the Delmarva area," Bernard says.
Masks aren't a required part of the costumes now.
"We can have an audience that doesn't have to wear a mask," Harrison says. "We can have our bake sale. We can have our 50/50 raffle."
Show times are Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 5 pm.
Click here to buy tickets or grab them at the door.