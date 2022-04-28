Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN DELAWARE... * AFFECTED AREA...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * TIMING...From late this morning through this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 50s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions expected. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&