Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest wind around 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Waves 2 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 7:00 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce the visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure your vessel for severe conditions. &&