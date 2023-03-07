DAGSBORO, Del. - The Indian River School District says local students are heading to a world championship robotics competition.
Indian River High School hosted the 5th Superbot Saturday VEX IQ Delmarva Robotics Championship on Saturday. According to the district, forty-two teams and more than 200 students from across Delmarva competed.
Three elementary and three middle school teams earned bids to the VEX IQ World Championships in Dallas, Texas in April and May. That includes four from the Indian River School District and two from the Cape Henlopen School District.
World qualifiers are as follows:
Middle Schools, VEX IQ Worlds, April 30–May 2
· Millsboro Middle School, Team 21353A
· H.O. Brittingham, Viking Robotics Team 19968M
· Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Team 47646G
Elementary Schools, VEX IQ Worlds, May 2-4
· Georgetown Elementary School, GES Robotics Team 11600A
· H.O. Brittingham Elementary School, Viking Robotics CURLZ Team 19968C
· John M Clayton Elementary School, The Boys Team 19945D