Local Veteran Awarded With a Quilt of Valor

MILLSBORO, Del. - Today, Navy veteran Herbert Thomas Faulls was awarded a Quilt of Valor for his service in World War II.
Quilts of Valor is a national organization that provides quilts that are personalized and come with a certificate for each veteran that is nominated through the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Delaware Coordinator for the Quilts of Valor Foundation Dana Mason says, "They remind me that I love doing this. That it's just so special, to hear each one of their stories and for a few minutes make everything wonderful for them."
The event was attended by Faulls' fellow church members from Eastgate Presbyterian church. The church also threw him a birthday celebration to ring in becoming 102-years-old.
"Beautiful, that's a beautiful family over at that church." says Faulls.
Faulls served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1945 and was aboard the ship that sunk the Japanese submarine that had previously sunk the USS Indianapolis in the Philippine Sea.
Congressional member and organizer of the event, Carol Evans says, "He is amazing and to give so much of yourself for our country."
To find out how to nominate a veteran for their own Quilt of Valor visit www.qovf.org.