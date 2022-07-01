LEWES, Del. - McGruff the Crime Dog is the Lewes Police Department's newest officer. He was recently sworn in and has his own badge to wear.
McGruff stopped by WRDE to discuss fireworks safety. He says he'll be in Lewes on the Fourth of July, helping Chief Tom Spell make sure everyone celebrates safely.
McGruff advises attending the displays along the coast this weekend instead of setting off your own fireworks. When asked about selling or launching fireworks illegally, the crime-fighting canine pulls out his handcuffs.
Click here for Delaware's Code regarding fireworks.