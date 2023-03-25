MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department announced on Facebook that it's investigating on-going fraud of someone calling people pretending to be local police officers.
The caller usually tells the person that he or she failed to appear in court, and advises the person to post bond by Apple Pay or other forms of payment, like Apple gift cards, to avoid being arrested.
Police are warning the community that this is a scam. Police officers cannot take any form of payment from private citizens. The department is asking people to report any suspicious phone calls to their respective police departments.