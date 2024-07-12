BETHANY BAY, Del.- A large-scale emergency response took place to assist the Millville Fire Company with a water rescue incident in the Bethany Bay area.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says a rescue operation was launched in response to reports of a 65-year-old male kayaker who had gone missing on a yellow kayak. According to the agency, first responders searched Massey’s Landing Public Boat Ramp. The rescue took place around 2:30 p.m. However, the rescue was called off when The Delaware State Police located the yellow kayak in the 2nd Street area, with the kayaker reported safely back on land.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, first responders from Bethany Beach, Dagsboro and Millsboro were all alerted to the scene. They worked alongside Sussex County Paramedics, The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Fish and Wildlife Marine Police, and the United States Coast Guard—as well as the Indian River Inlet, and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit.