More development proposed for Wilson Road near Georgetown and Milton

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A housing development on Wilson Road in Georgetown is being proposed.
Grayrock Reserve would bring 94 homes to the area on 47 acres of land if developers get their way.
Other developments like have already been approved and have broken ground on that road. Neighbors say the road is a well traveled one particularly by trucks to a nearby chicken plant.
Neighbor Betsy West says another 94 homes would be too much on the quiet country road.
"It's going to mean a lot more traffic on this road, which is not making most of us here in particularly that live right on the road very happy," she said.
According to a letter to the Sussex County Planning and Zoning commission from DelDOT, a traffic study found that this proposed development would have a minor impact on nearby traffic.
There is a public hearing on August 10 at 3:00 p.m. at the Sussex County Administrative Offices in Georgetown.