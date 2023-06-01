DELAWARE - Financial Assistance will once again be offered to young people who are aging out of the foster care system and seeking higher education.
State Treasurer Colleen Davis, with the endorsement of the Delaware Plans Management Board, has announced the extension of the ASPIRE529 pilot program.
According to the Office of the State Treasurer, awards are given on a first-come first-served basis to qualified individuals. ASPIRE529 funds may be used towards books and supplies, materials required for skills training, transportation, child care, and other costs associated with higher education.
“Individuals aging out of the foster care system face a number of obstacles as they begin their ‘adult lives,’ and furthering education shouldn’t be one of them,” says Treasurer Davis.
A total of up to 20 qualified applicants will be eligible to receive an award of $529. To be eligible for an award, the Office of the State Treasurer says a student must meet the following criteria:
- Be under age 26, and:
- At least 14 years old and currently in Department of Services for Children, Youth, & Their Families (DSCYF) Custody (foster care); or
- Exited DSCYF Custody to adoption or guardianship at the age of 16 years or older; or
- Aged out of foster care in Delaware at age 18.
- Complete a current-year Delaware Aspire529 application prior to the deadline. (June 30)
- Be a Delaware resident.
- Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or approved refugee.
- Be an undergraduate student.
- Show proof of enrollment or attendance at an institution of higher learning or trade school, AND if already attending, must be making satisfactory academic or vocational progress toward completion of that program. Proof of enrollment or attendance can be requested through your school's registrar or administrative offices.
Applications are open from June 1, 2023, until June 30, 2023. Winners will be notified by September 1, 2023. The online application can be found at de.gov/aspire529.