New Funding For Affordable Housing Is Coming To Delaware

MILTON, Del.- Affordable housing is getting a new boost here in the first state.
Governor Carney and the Delaware State Housing Authority announced that there will be twenty-eight million dollars for the state's affordable housing initiatives. It's from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The money in part will rehab vacant homes, incentivize developers. add financing for new projects and more.
DSHA Director Eugene Young Jr. said that this is a great thing for Delaware.
"The fact that we are going into neighborhoods, working with developers to find houses that maybe be in disarray or disrepair, working to have life brought back into them and more importantly have a homeowner walk into this house, it changes things," he said.
One of the benefactors of the new funding is Habitat for Humanity Sussex County, which will help build around thirty new homes.
Later on this summer, DSHA will be hosting open meetings to discuss the topic.