REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new lecture series is sure to peak the interests of all the history buffs and Rehoboth beachgoers.
Rehoboth Avenue was once held houses, horse pastures and a railroad. Paul Lovett fell in love with the history of the city during his time there while growing up. He has four lectures planned at the boardwalk plaza hotel and they'll take listeners back as far as the 1800's.
The first lecture is Thursday, March 10th from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lovett will profile Lorenzo Dow Martin who's 200-year-old farm house still exists on Christian street.
"Everybody that drives down Rehoboth Avenue sees it every time they come, but they don't necessarily notice it because they see the sign for Wall's apartments, but that house is over 200 years old and it figures largely in the founding of Rehoboth," Lovett says.
Lovett is also working on a railroad. He says the lecture series will help fund the miniature village of the 1910 Railroad Era Rehoboth he is creating.
To register for the lecture series call 302-521-4190.