REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Where traffic flows on Rehoboth Avenue used to be a train. Paul Lovett plans to take listeners back in time to more than a century ago in a new lecture series.
The first lecture features the 200-year-old Lorenzo Dow Martin farmhouse on Christian Street. Lovett will present from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10th at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel.
"Everybody that drives down Rehoboth Avenue sees it every time they come, but they don't necessarily notice it," Lovett says.
The second lecture on April 14th is a movie Lovett created about life during a different time period.
"Kitty Cole is 98-years-old and she started taking pictures in 1948 and they're really fun pictures of things people who lived here in the early 50's remember," Lovett says.
The third lecture on May 12th is about Commodore Shock, a Civil War veteran who retired in Rehoboth and became City Commissioner in 1891.
The fourth lecture on June 9th is on wealthy industrialists known as the "Boardwalk Barons" that took over and refined the wild west-like railroad town.
The lectures will help support another way Lovett is sharing his knowledge in a 1910 N scale diorama of the Railroad Era Rehoboth. If the train station looks familiar that's because it's now the visitors center.
Lovett says during the railroad era, the only trains that came to Rehoboth came from Lewes and they used to pass right by Grove Park to continue straight up Rehoboth Avenue, originally crossing dry land when there was no canal.
The diorama depicts a time when guests at the Belhaven Hotel could walk out onto the fishing pier, captivated right down to the seagulls singing. Before the iconic Dolle's sign existed, mansions and horse pastures had the front row seat to the ocean.
Lovett has a professional make all of the pieces to the diorama, but he knows the story behind each one after reading century plus old meeting minutes.
"The minutes start in 1891, a lot of them written by Commodore Shock."
Lovett says the diorama took 3 and a half years to get to this point and he's on track to finish it on the other side of the canal in another 3 and a half years.
The lectures cost $25 each. Call 302-521-4190 to reserve your spot.
Click here to learn more about the Railroad Era and diorama project.