MILTON, Del. - A new nonprofit is showing how much it "Kares" for the youth of Delmarva and kick starting its efforts to help local kids with passions for the culinary or music industry.
Paul Kares, Inc. officially became a nonprofit about a year ago. Founder Paul Cullen says the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its efforts.
A Father's Day "Concert for the Kids" at the Milton Theater will officially begin the efforts to help children fulfill their passions for the culinary and music industries.
Utilizing his musical talents, Cullen will be joined by several other live music acts. Guests will be treated to appetizers and fine wine and beer tasting. Live auction items
"We have a flat in London for a week and in the Royal Arsenal building on the Thames," says Executive Director Michael Whitehouse. In addition, we have a tall sailing trip cruise, and a low-digit license plate for the state of Delaware."
Whitehouse says another rare auction item is a “Ride on the Pilot Boat out to a Big Ship in the Delaware Bay.”
"We do stuff here at the Room at Cedar Grove on a weekly basis to raise money for Paul Kares, but we wanted to do something more on a grand level and to get the word out there and we thought what a better place than the Milton Theater," Cullen says.
The Concert for the Kids takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 19th.
