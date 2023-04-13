GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Ocean Waves Quilt Guild is holding its first show at Sussex Academy since before the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 300 nationally judged quilts are on display.
The "Fabric of Life" show opened on Thursday and runs through Saturday. There will be raffle baskets and raffle quilts, a silent auction, and vendors.
Tickets cost $10 for one day and $15 for two days. Proceeds help the guild raise money for the items it makes for local charities, like Quilts of Valor, teddy bears for children of fallen military members, burial clothes for infants, and heart-shaped pillows for breast cancer patients.
Internationally recognized quilter, Edyta Sitar, will give a presentation Friday at 5 p.m. about the reasons for quilts. Sitar owns Laundry Basket Quilts.
"Many quilters make quilts when a baby comes to the family or maybe there are special events in the nation," Sitar says. "A quilter's life inspires the work."
Fabric of Life Show Co-Chairs Heidi Kestner Kuchta and Lana Powell say people who walk by the exhibits will leave feeling inspired.
"It's the ability to see what people can do with fabric," Kestner Kuchta says. "I buy big pieces of fabric and bring it home and cut it into little pieces and then sew it back together into bigger things, so it's all how the whole guild interprets a simple piece of fabric."
"We get new quilters with new techniques," Powell says. "Right now there's a demo on taking crayola crayons and coloring the fabric and tempering it with an iron, so there's all levels of generations here learning the gift of quilting from hand quilters to machine quilters."
The Ocean Waves Quilt Guild Fabric of Life Show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.