NEW CASTLE CO., Del. - Delaware's Division of Public Health confirmed the state's first case of Monkeypox (MPX) in a 41-year-old New Castle County man on Tuesday.
According to DPH, the man had no history of travel. He believes he contracted MPX after intimate contact with someone who was unaware they were infected in early July.
DPH is working with the CDC for treatment.
According to DPH, Monkeypox infections can spread by:
- Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
- Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
- Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
- Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta
- It’s also possible for people to get MPX from infected animals, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by preparing or eating meat or using products from an infected animal.
DPH also notes that incubation can be anywhere from 7 to 21 days, and symptoms should show up within that period.
DPH said that the symptoms of MPX are a milder version of the symptoms of smallpox. Most people who contract MPX will develop a rash, and some will develop flu-like symptoms beforehand. The flu-like symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash one to four days later.
If you get MPX symptoms, DPH advises that you...
- Contact your health care provider – mention your concerns
- Self-isolate until all lesions have resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed
- Avoid being intimate with others
- Make a list of your close and intimate contacts in the last 21 days
To avoid infection, DPH said that you should:
- Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like MPX.
- Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with MPX.
- Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with MPX.
- Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX.
- Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with MPX.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
To learn more about MPX management and prevention programs and resources, visit https://dhss.delaware.gov/dph/epi/emerginginfectiousdiseases.html or call DPH’s Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology 24/7 emergency contact number at 888-295-5156.