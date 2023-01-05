REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Faithful Friends Animal Society has built over 300 cat houses to keep community cats safe and warm throughout the state.
FFAS says small volunteer groups, representatives from local businesses, and families contributed to the project over the last several weeks.
The organization says the cat houses are designed for semi-social or feral cats that should remain in the community and not in animal shelters unless they're sick or injured.
This year, in addition to the over 200 cat houses being distributed directly through FFAS, the organization is partnering with Humane Animal Partners (HAP), and First State Animal Center to ensure the houses are distributed throughout the state of Delaware. HAP sponsored 50 cat houses for Sussex County where they will be distributed; 50 more will be distributed in Kent County with the help of local volunteers and First State Animal Center in Camden, DE.
About Faithful Friends Animal Society
Faithful Friends Animal Society, a privately funded, nonprofit animal welfare organization, is Delaware's premier no-kill shelter and sanctuary serving the state and surrounding communities. Since its founding, Faithful Friends Animal Society has led Delaware's advocacy to create an animal welfare system that is focused on lifesaving. Faithful Friends continues to be Delaware's safety net shelter, serving 17,000 pets and 24,000 people annually through rescue/adoption and outreach services including a low-cost veterinary clinic, free pet food bank, and the state's only pet lifeline resource hotline for pet caretakers in crisis. Faithful Friends Animal Society commits to caring for hard-to-adopt animals, including those with special needs, and does not euthanize animals to create shelter capacity. For more information, visit www.faithfulfriends.us.