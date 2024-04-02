ELLENDALE, Del. - Crews for the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company responded to an overturned Atlantic concrete truck Tuesday afternoon. The reason for the truck overturning at Route 113 and Route 16 is still unclear.
However, the driver was reported with minor injuries and refused treatment. Both Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Transportation were on the scene with Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company.
This portion of the highway was closed for about an hour and a half, according to the fire department. The roadway is now clear and open to traffic.