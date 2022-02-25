GEORGETOWN, Del. - Pluto is a 3-year-old Australian Cattle Dog Mix at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus.
He arrived to Delmarva via BVSPCA's "Love Is In The Air" flight in February.
BVSPCA says Pluto rides well in the car, loves to run, and gets along well with other large dogs.
Maggie's Pet Boutique in Long Neck is hosting its first adoption event on Sunday, February 27th. BVSPCA will be there with 4-5 adoptable dogs from noon to 4 p.m.
BVSPCA is also hosting a free shot clinic on March 12th at the Delaware State Fair Grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rabies, Distemper and FVRCP vaccines will be offered. A pet food pantry will also be available.
