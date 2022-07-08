REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Grover is a two and a half year old terrier mix at the Delaware Humane Association. He is full of energy and gets along with other dogs.
"He would love to have another dog in the home with him," says Adoption Center Director Leigh Dempsey. "It's probably important that they match his play style because he is so energetic, so he likes to wrestle and tackle. Somebody who could match that would be would be great for him. Definitely no cats in the home, but other than that, I think he would be open to an adventurous home, one that wants to go on good walks and hikes."
DHA and the Delaware SPCA are hosting a Summer Lovin' Adoption Promo on July 8th and 9th. Adoption fees are 50 percent off.
Click here to adopt.