GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA is hosting a playgroup adoption event on Saturday, April 15.
Instead of seeing dogs in a kennel, adopters will get to see them running around in the play yards. BVSPCA Chief Operating Officer Mike Kaviani says this gives dogs the opportunity to meet potential adopters in their most natural setting.
"You're really looking to see what dogs mesh with your dogs play style, or personality, or energy level the best and if you don't have another dog at home, then you're just looking at these dogs here who are so used to meeting a wide variety of personalities," Kaviani says.
BVSPCA says bring any dogs you already have in your home in case you want to introduce them to a dog from the playgroup.
The event runs 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday and is rain or shine.