LEWES, Del. - Suburban Propane partnered up with the Children's Beach House in Lewes Wednesday morning and provided supplies for pre-school age children to plant a spring garden at the school to celebrate Earth Day. Volunteers from the local Customer Service Center helped children with special needs plant flowers, fruits and vegetables.
Children's Beach House Executive Director Richard Garrett says this will teach kids about where food comes while beautifying the property.
"In a pre-school program you're going to want kids to develop readiness skills, how to take turns, how to share, how to work together as a team," Garrett says. "Those things are really important for kids to be successful in kindergarten and first second and third grade as well."
Suburban Propane Region 21 Manager Brent Stubbs says community events like this help support the company's cause for a cleaner and greener environment.
"We have a couple trellises that we brought for them so they'll be able to hang some fun little plants and things up there," Stubbs says.
Suburban Propane also brought one of their propane trucks to give the students a "touch a truck" experience.
Click here for volunteer opportunities at Children's Beach House.