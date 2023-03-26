DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Police say multiple guns were found in a search of a man's car in Dewey Beach Sunday morning.
Police say it was Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. when a Dewey Beach Police Officer saw a Toyota Tundra rapidly accelerating and spinning its tires. The car was driving Northbound on Coastal Highway in the area of Saulsbury St. The officer initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Louis Cruz Ortiz. Ortiz admitted to drinking alcohol and told the officer that there was a handgun in the car. Ortiz was removed from the car and a fully loaded handgun was found between the driver seat and the center console.
Police say it was later verified that Ortiz didn't have a valid Delaware “Concealed Carry Deadly Weapon” permit. During a search of the car, two more guns were found. One of the guns was loaded and the other was unloaded. Several pieces of marijuana paraphernalia were also found in the car. Ortiz was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and was released on his own recognizance.