MILTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car accident that happened in Milton on Saturday morning.
On July 30,just after 7 a.m., a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the intersection at Mulberry Street. At the same time, a gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the same intersection. The Colorado began turning left onto southbound Mulberry Street and entered the path of travel of the Corolla. This caused both cars to rotate.
The driver of the Colorado, a 24-year-old man from Lewes was not injured. The driver of the Corolla, a 20-year-old female from Woodbridge, Virginia, was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The front-right passenger of the Toyota, a 28-year-old man from Hyattsville, Maryland, has non-life-threatening injuries. The rear-left passenger of the Corolla, a 19-year-old woman from Woodbridge, Virginia, was airlifted to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. The rear-right passenger of the Toyota, a 20-year-old male from Woodbridge, Virginia, was not injured.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The roadway was closed for about 3.5 hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.