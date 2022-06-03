REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - People lined Rehoboth Avenue Friday morning trying to catch a glimpse of President Biden as he walked into the Convention Center to deliver a speech on the May Jobs Report.
The president said more Americans entered the labor force in May and that the unemployment rate is at historic lows. While the first couple is in town, they'll also be celebrating Dr. Jill Biden's birthday, which is Friday.
Ruthie Cope walked a piece over from Sara England Designs on Baltimore Avenue that was designed to depict the Bidens' Rehoboth Beach home. She remembers how much easier it used to be to see him before he gained Commander in Chief status.
"You could talk to him at the ice cream store and it was a whole different thing when he was Vice President," Cope says.
"He's given us a great name," says John Hackett of Rehoboth Beach. "We already had one and it's terrific now that he's here and part of our community and he's always been part of our community."
Spectators watched from every angle. A CNN news crew took the birds eye view and set up on the library's upstairs balcony. Wesley Combs watches the presidential motorcade ride by his home every time it rolls through town.
"In D.C. when the motorcade goes they have sirens going all the time and here they're silent because I guess they're respecting their neighbors," Combs says.
Locals are getting used to presidential visits, but Tonya Bunch is on vacation from Iowa and says it's her first time seeing the motorcade in person.
"I happened to see a big congregation of men in suits," Burch says.
Once inside, the president paused his weekend getaway to address the economy. He stood at the podium for about 20 minutes saying that America's economy could grow faster than China's, which hasn't happened since the 1970'S.
"In just two years we moved from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression," President Biden says. "The job market is the strongest it has been since just after World War II."
Some watched the speech live on their phones while they waited for the president to come back outside and head home to North Shores.
The First Couple is scheduled to be in Rehoboth Beach through Sunday morning. Cope says she hopes to see them at Mass at St. Edmonds Saturday afternoon.