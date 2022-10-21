LEWES, Del.- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has proposed a speed-limit rule change up the East Coast.
The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on boats above 35 feet November through May.
HD Parsons has been in the business of fishing his entire life. He has special practices to ensure they're looking out for whales while out on the water.
"You're very vigilant about making sure you are watching right in front of the boat. You're watching that 30 to 50 foot all of the time," Parsons said.
He said NOAA's proposed rule would seriously hurt both his commercial and charter fishing businesses.
"A twelve hour trip that we would normally fish 40-50 miles is now going to take 4 to 5 hours out to 4 to 5 hours back and leave me two hours fishing time," he said.
Parsons would be one of many people directly affected by the seasonal speed zones.
It's a proposal the MERR institute thinks is a reasonable compromise to protect a species in need.
"This seems like a very sensible proposal to protect a species mainly the north Atlantic right whale that is so severely endangered," Suzanne Thurman, executive director of the Merr Institute, said.
Thurman said the main cause in death of these whales are ship strikes and entanglement. She hopes a compromise can be found that works for everyone.
"In the long run coming together to try to find solutions is always ideal and I hope that will continue to happen," she said.
This only affects boats that normally go over ten knots an hour. Water taxies and ferries won't be impacted if the rule is passed.