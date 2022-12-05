Rehoboth Beach Christmas Parade Spreads Holiday Cheer

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Hundreds of people gathered for the annual Rehoboth Beach Hometown Parade on Monday.
Over 100 floats made their way down Rehoboth Avenue. It's an event brought to life by the Volunteer Fire Company and brings people from across Sussex County and beyond.
Some locals said it is a tradition that feels like it is just for them.
"Being a tourist town, it's fun to have the tourists here, but this is for us," Kenny Mahan said.
The floats featured elves, adoptable dogs, and music to go around.
The fire company said it's an event that unites the city year round.
"We have support from all different ends of the community," Volunteer Ken Swarts said.
For some first timers, it has become a staple. John Rego said he will be back.
"Every year from now on we will be here. We just need to bring more of the family," Rego said.