REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced the date and time for its 2022 Fourth of July ceremony and fireworks show.
The traditional kickoff ceremony is set for 8 p.m. July 3rd at the bandstand with music performed by the Funsters. The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. and the city says it will be visible from the boardwalk and the beach.
The city says road closures will be implemented and that traffic will be directed on specific routes in and out of town before and after the event. The city has released the following traffic advisories:
- Vehicular traffic in the bandstand area will be closed from 6 pm-midnight.
- Beginning at 6 pm, only bus traffic and residents will be permitted on Henlopen and Surf avenues.
- Vehicles will not be able to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle beginning at 7 pm.
- Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from State Route 1 will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8:30 pm. At that point, all vehicles entering Rehoboth Beach will have to do so via State Road to Bayard Avenue.
- Residents on Henlopen Avenue, in Henlopen Acres, and North Shores must access their residences via Second Street beginning at 8:30 pm.
- To exit Rehoboth after the fireworks, vehicles north of Rehoboth Avenue will be directed to exit via Rehoboth and Columbia avenues. Vehicles on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue, will use Bayard Avenue to State Route 1 southbound only or Hickman or Munson streets to State Road to Route 1 north- and southbound.