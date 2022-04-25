DELMAR - The tragedy began on Sunday, April 25th, 2021 on Buckingham Drive. Corporal Keith Heacook responded to a 911 call alone, a response he made hundreds of times in his 22 years on the Delmar Police force.
It would be his last assignment. Cpl. Heacook was savagely beaten when he entered the home. He never regained consciousness.
Randon Wilkerson was arrested and charged with Cpl. Heacook's murder. He is also accused of seriously injuring an elderly couple who lived across the street. The violent incident was devastating to the tight-knit community in two states.
Heacook was a dedicated cop and a loving father and husband. In the hours and days after he was beaten, his police cruiser became a symbol of support and love for Heacook and his family.
The officer was taken off life support three days after he was attacked on April 28th, 2021 and died from his injuries. His organs were harvested to help others live. The community showed its support at the Delmar Police Station and through events like one that placed thin blue lines on vehicles.
On May 10th, 2021 thousands gathered to say goodbye to Cpl. Heacook. The solemn ceremony was also an opportunity to remember Keith Heacook the cop, the father, the husband and the man. The memorial service brought law enforcement from around the east coast to pay tribute to their fallen colleague. It was a final farewell and reminder that no 911 call is ever routine and that police lay their lives on the line for communities every day.