Security Camera Signage Coming to Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Dewey Beach is investing in signage to identify the security cameras around town.
The overall goal of the cameras is to encourage better behavior and reduce littering. Bill Zolper, the town manager in Dewey Beach said, "The cameras are there but we don't think our visitors and our residents know they are there sometimes." The town said it's time to bring some transparency to them.
"We are hoping that by identifying and letting them know the cameras are there it may curb some of the activities that happen late at night," he said.
The security cameras are estimated to cost around $6,000-7,000. Dewey Beach hopes to have the signs installed by Memorial Day.