Speed limit changes in Milton

All connecting and small streets in Milton will be changed to 15 miles per hour instead of 25 miles per hour. The Milton Town Council approved an ordinance on August 7th in hopes of improving safety and uniformity of speed limits in town.
Since many side streets are already so narrow and have double parking, therefore, drivers need to go slowly in order to avoid hitting parked cars.
Joseph White, who lives on Collins Street expressed, “These streets are narrow and there's a lot of pedestrian traffic. These streets do not have designated bike lanes. Being a bike rider myself, we need to slow it down. "
While many expressed they were pleased with the change, people worry that drivers will ignore the sign if not enforced by police.
Mark Steigerwalt, who lives on Walnut Street, is in favor of the change but would like to see more police patrol.
Steigerwalt told CoastTV, “I see police on the street. I don't know whether or not they are checking speed limits of just passing through because we are relatively close to the police station. It would be nice to have more of a presence."
The lowered speed limit change for all connecting and small streets will go into effect on Monday, January 1st, 2024