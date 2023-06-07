LEWES, Del. - Gavin Birl surprised his classmates and the community when he walked across the stage at Cape Henlopen High School graduation Tuesday night. He paced himself to achieve this goal and says it's only the beginning.
Gavin was paralyzed after a snowboarding accident about two-and-a-half years before Tuesday night's ceremony. He hadn't been able to feel anything from his chest down. With the help of his braces and walker, he was able to walk across the stage to receive his diploma.
"I've just tried not to give up," Gavin says. "I just kept pushing on the right path and hard work and good progress it shows."
Gavin says the accident changed his life, but he's taking strides to make it all positive.
"Now I do different things like fishing and taking pictures with my drone and my camera," Gavin says.
This walk has been his goal since he began physical therapy and his physical therapist, Mark Bogle, says they stuck to the plan.
"Working on upper body, sitting posture," Bogle says. "I told him I knew the braces are an option because they help support your muscles."
Gavin's Mom, Katherine, tells our Coastlife team that this walk is a testament to the community support their family received.
"They just picked Gavin up and carried him through and stuck by him and to him nothing has changed," Katherine says.
His family and friends say Gavin's life-changing injury has changed their lives too and that support is lifting Gavin to his next goal.
"By the end of summer, I'm going to walk across the boardwalk," Gavin says.
