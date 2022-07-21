Sweltering Temperatures Encourage Attendees and Vendors to Adapt

HARRINTON, Del.-The Delaware State Fair has returned alongside a heat wave.
As visitors rolled in around noon, many of them were finding ways to combat the climbing temperatures.
Kim Miller is one of several people trying to escape the sweltering temperatures on day one.
Miller is a lifelong fair-goer, having lived in the area for nearly 33 years.
This year she said she's cutting her visit short to avoid the stifling temperatures.
"We got here as early as possible. We'll have our chips and we're going to head home into the air conditioning," Kim said.
Teresa Bowers is assisting with parking today by waving in visitors to find parking spots in the nearby lots.
Bowers said she is taking additional precautions to protect herself and said she believes others should too.
"People should have something to protect themselves. I have the sun tan lotion. When you want to have a good time, heat isn't going to stop you."
Mark Piche owns several food stands across the fairgrounds. He said the show must go on despite the muggy start to the day.
"You gotta do what you gotta do. This is what we do for a living. It's hot in Delaware every year. Get here. Get used to it and get your job done," Mark said.
Many vendors said they expect to see long lines for beverages and other concessions.
"It being one of the most poppin' days, I think it will be a long line for sure," KC Pettus said.
With temperatures continuing to climb, everyone shares a similar sentiment on how to stay cool. That is to hydrate, stay in the shade and apply sunscreen.