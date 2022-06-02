REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. It can be recognized by wearing the color purple, but the Alzheimer's Association is also recognizing the cause during the Ace Cup Battle at the Beach on Saturday, June 4th.
The golf tournament coincides with the Alzheimer's Association's Longest Day fundraiser.
Helping raise money are 12 nationally ranked junior golfers. The golfers made a video, educating people on the disease. The group of girls will compete in the Ace cup this weekend at Kings Creek Country Club in Rehoboth Beach.
Money raised will support the Alzheimer's Association in its goals of awareness and research.
If you cannot make it to the event this weekend but want to give to the the Alzheimer's Association, click here to donate.