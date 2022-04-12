SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - You better watch out you better not cry. A nonprofit named for the big man himself is giving to the community year-round.
Santa's Letters hasn't always been a nonprofit, but the couple that started it all now partners with local schools to establish needs to fulfill in the community. The founders say they've received letters locally and around the world.
Sean and Kristina Malone spend a lot of their time reading letters for Santa and testing toys in their Millville workshop.
"It started in 2018 when Sean called me and said hey I have this big read mailbox I found, I want to stick it in our yard," Kristina Malone says.
Not everyone sent Santa a wish list. Some letters asked for basic needs, like food and toothbrushes. Kristina says they knew they had to do more. That claus for concern inspired Santa's Letters, Inc. the nonprofit. The Malones helped 8 families that first year to 45 in 2021.
"A lot of the toys that you see back here are from toy drives that the Roxana Fire Department went around the community and picked up," Sean says.
Local businesses like Pet Smart and Candy Kitchen donate stuffed animals. 40 volunteer elves help shop and wrap presents. The nonprofit grew so fast that it now has a marketing person and operates all year.
"We're going to be starting in July," Sean says. "We have a Delmarva Shorebird's Game that everybody can purchase tickets for. They're $14 and all the money from those tickets goes straight to Santa's Letters, Inc."
Then a contest to pick the design for next season's Santa's Letters t-shirt will help raise money and awareness as sponsors apply to add their logos to the back
In another year round effort to help the community, Santa's Letters has teamed up with local businesses to offer discounts to local veterans. The veterans can come to the nonprofit to get their personalized ID card that they take to the participating stores that have a sticker like that one in their windows.
Despite all of these new events, the Malones are still planning their traditional kickoff celebration for the initiative that started it all with a chance to see Santa and drop off their letter.
"We respond and say yeah you're welcome to come and pick out some gifts for your family, what do you need?" Kristina says. "We say you're welcome to pick a date to come pick out your gifts."
Even off-season or "summer" letters are sealed with a hint of gingerbread and a dash of glitter, as the Malones check off nice lists and need lists to be thankful for.
"We've been given so much, we just want to give back," Kristina says.
The Malones say stay tuned for their new address if you're planning to write to Santa this year.