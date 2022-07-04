DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A Townsend woman was arrested on Saturday after police say she assaulted officers while resisting arrest and even bit one of them.
Dewey PD says they were originally trying to arrest a man for a fight that had occurred when 25 year old Kylee B. Pitts failed to leave the area when police told her to do so.
Police say they tried to arrest Pitts for being disorderly, but she started to walk away and assaulted officers while they tried to place her in handcuffs and again when they put her into the prisoner transport van.
Once in the Dewey Beach Police Department holding cell, police say Pitts bit a Dewey Beach police officer.
Pitts was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution and faces several charges, one being felony.