DELMARVA (January 9th, 2023) - We are cooling down in Delmarva, and other than a small craft advisory, which will last until 1 a.m., things will stay relatively calm tonight, with the temperature dropping down to around 30°F throughout the night.
The low-pressure system that passed through over the weekend has slid into the Atlantic ocean, and left a trough with a high pressure system behind it.
Winds could become a concern over the next couple of days, with gusts from the northwest reaching almost 20 mph near the coast overnight.
On Tuesday, temperatures range from 32°F in Long Neck and around 36°F in Dewey beach, with those temperatures increasing to around 45°F by 3:30 p.m., which coincides with cloud cover and winds from the west that will stay thick until 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday morning will feel warmer, with 12-13 mph winds coming out of the northeast, and then later the east. These eastern winds will cool down the coastal cities, bringing them back down to the lower thirties.
Thursday and Friday are where we are looking at the possibility of frozen precipitation, with a 80% chance of rain with temperatures ranging from 55°F to 60°F.
On Saturday we cool down, with a 30% chance of rain or possibly snow, clearing out very quickly on Sunday.