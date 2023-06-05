REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week to Support the Red, White, & Blue on the Culinary Coast™ is underway and runs through June 9, 2023.
Diners can find deals at local restaurants in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and throughout Coastal Delaware. Proceeds support local first responders, as well as organizations that support them and veterans.
The chamber says in 2022 money was raised for the Dewey Beach Police Department, Home of the Brave, Rehoboth Beach Police Department, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, and Tunnels to Towers Delmarva.
The following restaurants are registered for restaurant week as of June 5:
- Above the Dunes
- Blue Moon
- Bluecoast Seafood Grill & Raw Bar Rehoboth
- Cafe Azafran
- Cilantro Cocina de Mexicana
- Claws Seafood House
- Cooter Brown's Twisted Southern Kitchen and Bourbon Bar
- Crabby Dick's Marketplace + Grill
- Crooked Hammock Brewery
- The Cultured Pearl
- DiFebo's Restaurant
- Dogfish Head's Chesapeake & Maine
- Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats
- Downtown Blues BBQ
- EDEN
- Fins Ale House & Raw Bar
- Fins Fish House & Raw Bar
- Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
- JAM Bistro
- Kiwi's Tiki Hut & Love
- Lefty's Alley & Eats
- Lighthouse Dewey Beach
- Lupo Italian Kitchen
- Red, White, & Basil
- Rehoboth Ale House - Downtown (Wilmington Ave.) ONLY
- Sazio
- Starboard Raw
- Starboard Restaurant
- Thompson Island Brewing Company
- Victoria's Restaurant
A list of these participating restaurants and their restaurant week menus can be found at beach-fun.com/restaurant-week.