SHARPTOWN, Md.- Wicomico County Deputies, along with the School Resource Unit, were dispatched to a car crash involving a school bus at about 8:12 a.m. Tuesday morning. The crash took place at Joe Morgan Road and Sharptown Road.
At the time, deputies say 25 students were on the Wicomico County Board of Education bus. None of the children were reported as injured and were transported to school after the fact, according to deputies.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the school bus had failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by another car. Officials say one passenger from the car was taken to Tidal Health with minor injuries.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information, contact Deputy Sean Wright at 410-548-4892 extension 241.