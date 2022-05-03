DELMARVA - Abortion rights are causing a stir locally as Delawareans and Marylanders are weighing in on the possibility of Roe v. Wade overturning. Some are calling this a victory while others are say this is a dark time.
Students for Life of America in Maryland says they are hopeful to be one step closer to abolishing abortion.
"Obviously there's a feeling of excitement for all of us here for those who have been working for decades against the injustice of abortion," said Michele Hendrickson, with Students for Life of America.
According to Planned Parenthood of Delaware this issue is about reproductive rights and say making abortion illegal would take us back nearly 50 years.
"Now is the time to get out, get angry, and really put your resources into helping people that need your help," said Ruth Lytle-Barnaby, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Delaware.
"You're back to those backroom abortions that we got away from where people were dying because they didn't get the appropriate care," added Lytle-Barnaby.
Nicole Theis with the Delaware Family Policy Council sent WRDE a statement that read in part:
"Ending Roe is the right decision; it gets the courts out of the abortion business. If this excellent draft opinion holds and Roe is overturned, Delaware elected officials can no longer rely on unelected judges to be in charge of abortion policy."
The ACLU of Delaware says abortion becoming illegal doesn't mean women will stop doing it.
"What that means for states like Delaware, or Maryland, or Virginia, where we might have protections is that we will start to see more people come into the state to seek access to abortion care and we can see our medical system really have to grapple with that added capacity of people coming in seeking abortion care," explained Mike Brickner, the Executive Director of the ACLU of Delaware.
Brickner also says overturning Roe v. Wade will directly impact minority and low-income communities who already struggle to find adequate resources when it comes to reproductive rights.
Hendrickson says whether Roe v. Wade gets overturned or not,
they provide resources for women who have unplanned pregnancy's, including adoption.
"There are so many alternatives to abortion. We're supporting women in unplanned pregnancy situations, we have a standing with you initiative across the country to connect women with life saving resources in those difficult circumstances," said Hendrickson.
Lytle-Barnaby says every women's situation is different and should ultimately have a choice on what to do with their body.
"I will never be in the position to judge someone's abortion, what's an OK abortion, and what's not an OK abortion because I don't walk in the shoes of the people having them," said Lytle-Barnaby.
The ACLU of Delaware says an official decision from the Supreme Court could be made in June.