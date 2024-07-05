DOVER, Del. - Delaware families that benefit from free and reduced price meals will continue to do so for the 2024-2025 academic school year.
The Delaware Department of Education has announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture's policy for free and reduced price meals for children unable to pay the full price for meals served under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), School Breakfast Program (SBP) and After School Snack Program (ASSP). Each participating school has a copy of the policy for anyone interested to review.
During the upcoming school year, schools will be collecting free or reduced price meal eligibility applications, unless the school elects to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).
Meal benefit forms will be sent home with a letter to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced price meals, households should fill out the form and return it to the school.
The information provided on the form will be used to determine eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by program officials. Information on the form can not be used for any other reason unless consent is given.
For anyone receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and/or Delaware Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (DN-TANF), the following list is the information officials need to determine eligibility:
- Child's name
- Child's SNAP or DE-TANF case number
- Name and signature of an adult in the household
For those not receiving the benefits mentioned above, the following list is the information officials need to determine eligibility:
- Names of all household members
- The amount of the gross income for each household member received the month prior
- The income source and how often the income is received
- Name and signature of an adult in the household
- The adult's last four digits of social security number
- If not SSN, put "none" or "no social security number"
Meal benefit forms may be submitted at any time throughout the school year. Children who are enrolled in Head Start or who are homeless, migrant, runaway, or in foster care are eligible for free school meals. In some cases, children receiving WIC may also be eligible.
Program information may be made available in other language, as well as alternative means of communication (braille, large print, audiotape, ASL) for those with disabilities.