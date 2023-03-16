Delawareans Express Concern About Electric Vehicle Charging

DELAWARE - Some people are expressing concerns about lack of infrastructure in Sussex County for electrical vehicles amid a push by Governor Carney.
Mitch Kolbeck said he drives up and down the state regularly. He said he often has to go out of his way to charge up his Tesla.
"If you don't have a place where you live where you can order and hook up your own charging system at your house, it's going to be harder," he said.
In addition to Kolbeck's concerns with lack of spots to charge on his normal route, others require an adapter to charge in many spots across the state.
The state of Delaware has been pushing initiatives to make electric driving easier for all Delawareans. Last year, Governor John Carney announced that Delaware will join 13 other states in adopting California’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) regulations, providing drivers looking to purchase an electric vehicle with more choices at Delaware dealerships. He has also proposed a mandate for all dealerships to begin only selling EVs by 2035.
Ed Marosky is in the business of car sales. Like many Delawareans, he said it seems too soon to make the switch.
"I think they still belong in the laboratory. They are not perfected yet. There are a lot of things that still have to be done," he said.
State Republicans have been vocal about their opposition to the switch. The group is hosting several town halls beginning March 21. You can register here.